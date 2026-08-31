In this edition of After Hours, where key personalities from India Inc, outline their routines, Anika Parashar, founder & CEO, The Women’s Hospital, gives us a candid view of her day.

The Job

If I had to describe my role in one line, I would say I am a coordinator of multiple jobs, multiple people and multiple moving parts. What keeps me motivated is the possibility of creating impact in places where people are quietly struggling.

The Weekdays

I usually reach work by 9:30 or 10, and then the rest of the day goes by in a blur. Right now, most of my time is with The Women’s Hospital. If it is a good day, I get home by 7:00 or 7:30. I spend time with my children when they are in town, which is precious.

The Weekend

A perfect weekend for me is simple. It is time with my children when they are in town, slow conversations, and some breathing space away from the rush of the week. I do not fully switch off, because my work is deeply connected to people, but I do try to soften the pace. I also play the piano, though not in months.

The Toys

The one gadget I cannot do without is my phone, because everything runs through it. I often joke that WhatsApp networks run all my businesses, but it is actually true.

The Logos

One international brand I admire is Spanx, because it was built by a woman who understood a real, everyday discomfort and turned that insight into a global business. In India, I admire Forest Essentials for the way it has taken Indian rituals, care and quality into a modern, premium space without losing its roots.

The author is founder & CEO, The Women’s Hospital