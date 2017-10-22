India beat Malaysia to win Asia Cup; PM Narendra Modi takes to Twitter, says Great game, great win!

PM Narendra Modi.

The Indian hockey team today won the Asia Cup Hockey 2017 after defeating Malaysia 2-1 in a throbbing final in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It was after a decade’s wait that India had finally managed to emerge as champions. In the process, they had beaten Pakistan 4-0 in the early stages of the tournament by playing a splendid aggressive game. However, in the final, the team had curbed its attacking spirit to ensure they won the trophy. After the initial goal scored after just 3 minutes by Ramandeep Singh, the team played on the counter-attack and absorbed all the pressure that a desperate Malaysian team could throw at them. India added to the first goal with one by Lalit Upadhyay, but with 10 minutes left, the Malaysians pulled one back and it took all of the Indian team’s experience to keep them from scoring. After the magnificent win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took to Twitter to congratulate the team for winning the Asia Cup.

PM Modi posted this message: “Great game, great win! Congrats to our hockey team for winning the #AsiaCup2017. India rejoices at this stupendous victory. @TheHockeyIndia.”

The Indian hockey team had last won the Asia Cup in 2007 in Chennai.

In today’s match, Ramandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay (29th minute) scored from the field to beat the Malaysians.

The big deal for the Malaysians was that they were in summit clash for the first time since the tournament began.