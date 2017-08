BCCI announces ODI and T20 squad for Sri Lanka tour, Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant dropped; R Ashwin, Jadeja rested

BCCI announces ODI squad for Sri Lanka Tour: All rounder Yuvraj Singh and batsman Rishabh Pant have been dropped from the team. (Reuters)

BCCI on Sunday announced One Day International squad and T20 International for India’s tour of Sri Lanka. All rounder Yuvraj Singh and batsman Rishabh Pant have been dropped, while in-form Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested. Pacer Shardul Thakur, who displayed tremendous show with the ball for Rising Pune Supergiant, has been rewarded for his performance.

Team India for Sri Lanka ODIs & T20I: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar, Rohit (vc), Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

