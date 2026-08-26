The US Open is back, and for Indian tennis fans, watching the final Grand Slam of the season does not necessarily mean signing up for a new streaming service. The US Open 2026 is being held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, with the singles main draw beginning on August 30 and the tournament running through September 13.

For viewers in India, the tournament has a relatively straightforward broadcast arrangement. JioStar holds the exclusive Indian rights through 2030, with coverage split between the Star Sports television network and JioHotstar for streaming.

That means the key question for a fan is not really where to watch the US Open, but whether you already have access to Star Sports or JioHotstar and, if you don’t, what is the cheapest way to get it.

Where can you watch the US Open 2026 in India?

Indian viewers have two options to watch the final grand slam of the year on TV, online:

TV: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Online: JioHotstar app and website

There is therefore no need to buy a separate tennis streaming service in India to watch the tournament, if you already have JioHotstar or watch sports on Star Sports Network on TV.

Do you need another streaming service to watch the US Open?

No, not if you already have JioHotstar.

This is important because the US Open’s international broadcast arrangements vary significantly from country to country. In India, however, the tournament sits within the JioStar ecosystem.

JioStar acquired the exclusive Indian broadcast and streaming rights to the US Open for five years, covering the 2025-2030 period. The agreement covers all matches from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, with television coverage on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar.

So Indian viewers do not need to subscribe separately to an international service such as ESPN+, Sky Sports, Stan Sport or another overseas platform.

What about DTH recharge plans?

If you are planning to watch on Television and have a DTH service, it could be an economical option to watch the tournament in India.

Can you watch the US Open for free in India?

There is no free US Open live stream in India. The official digital destination is JioHotstar, and its live sports coverage is part of its subscription ecosystem. JioHotstar’s subscription plans currently start at ₹79 a month for the Mobile tier.

If your mobile, broadband or television package already includes JioHotstar access, you may be able to watch the tournament without purchasing another subscription specifically for the US Open. JioHotstar access has also been bundled with certain telecom and broadband plans, although the exact benefits depend on the plan and operator.

What is the cheapest JioHotstar plan for the US Open?

For someone interested primarily in watching the US Open on a smartphone, the cheapest option is the JioHotstar Mobile plan.

Plan Price Devices Best for Mobile ₹79/month 1 mobile device Cheapest way to watch Mobile ₹149/3 months 1 mobile device Longer tournament access Mobile ₹499/year 1 mobile device Regular sports/OTT viewer Super ₹149/month Up to 2 devices TV + mobile/laptop Super ₹349/3 months Up to 2 devices US Open + other sports Super ₹1,099/year Up to 2 devices Frequent viewer Premium ₹299/month Up to 4 devices Families/4K viewers Premium ₹699/3 months Up to 4 devices Multiple viewers Premium ₹2,199/year Up to 4 devices Heavy OTT users

JioHotstar introduced monthly plans across its Mobile, Super and Premium tiers in January 2026. The Mobile plan is restricted to one mobile device, while Super allows viewing across supported devices and up to two simultaneous screens. Premium allows up to four devices.

The cheapest option: ₹79

If your only objective is to watch the US Open and you are comfortable watching on your phone, ₹79 for one month is the lowest standalone subscription cost. You do not need to spend ₹299 or ₹2,199 simply because the tournament is a Grand Slam. The better-value option for a television viewer

There is one catch with the ₹79 Mobile plan: it is designed for mobile-only viewing. If you want to watch the US Open on a smart TV, laptop or other supported living-room device, the Super plan at ₹149 per month is the more relevant option. It supports up to two simultaneous devices and 1080p streaming.

For a household where two people may want to watch different screens, Super also makes more sense.

Is the ₹149 Super plan worth it?

For a tennis fan who wants to watch the US Open on a television, yes, it is probably the most sensible standalone option. The difference between Mobile and Super is ₹70 a month, but Super removes the mobile-only limitation and allows viewing on larger screens.

It also gives access across mobile devices, the web and supported living-room devices, with 1080p Full HD resolution. For someone buying the subscription specifically for the US Open fortnight, however, there is no obvious reason to take the annual plan unless you intend to use JioHotstar for other sports and entertainment as well.

What about the ₹299 Premium plan?

Premium is the top JioHotstar tier, but you do not need it just to watch the US Open. It costs ₹299 a month, supports up to four simultaneous devices and offers 4K capability and largely ad-free on-demand viewing. Live sports can still carry advertisements.

For a single tennis viewer, that makes it difficult to justify Premium purely for the US Open. It becomes useful if several people in the household are using the account or if you want the higher-end viewing experience for other JioHotstar content.

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Can you watch the US Open on TV without JioHotstar?

Yes. If your television subscription carries the relevant Star Sports channels, you can watch the US Open through the linear television broadcast.

The tournament is being televised on the Star Sports Network in India. This means a viewer who already has a TV package containing the appropriate Star Sports channel does not need to buy a separate JioHotstar subscription just for the tournament.

The exact Star Sports channel carrying a particular session can vary, so viewers should check their television provider’s schedule closer to the match.

What if you only have JioHotstar?

Then you are covered. The US Open is available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What if you already have an older JioHotstar subscription?

There is another point worth checking before paying again.

JioHotstar said when it revised its plans in January 2026 that existing subscribers would continue on their current plans and prices as long as their auto-renewal remains active.

So if you have an existing subscription, do not immediately purchase a new plan. Open your JioHotstar account and check the active subscription first. You may already have access to the US Open.

US Open 2026: Important dates for Indian viewers

The tournament’s Fan Week and qualifying events began before the singles main draw, but the key dates for most viewers are from August 30 onwards.

The singles schedule is:

August 30-September 7: Men’s and women’s singles first to fourth rounds

Men’s and women’s singles first to fourth rounds September 8-9: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals September 10: Women’s singles semi-finals

Women’s singles semi-finals September 11: Men’s singles semi-finals

Men’s singles semi-finals September 12: Women’s singles final

Women’s singles final September 13: Men’s singles final

What time will US Open matches start in India?

This is one of the less convenient parts for Indian viewers.

The US Open is played in New York, which is 9 hours 30 minutes behind India during the tournament because New York is on Eastern Daylight Time.

That means many matches will spill into the Indian evening and late night, while some of the marquee night-session matches in New York will begin in India in the early hours of the following morning.

For the 2026 tournament, the general schedule has day sessions beginning around 11 am local time and night sessions around 7 pm local time in New York, with timings changing in the later rounds.

For Indian viewers, that broadly means:

Day session: around 8:30-8:30 pm IST onwards

around 8:30-8:30 pm IST onwards Night session: around 4:30-5:30 am IST onwards

around 4:30-5:30 am IST onwards Later-round sessions can have different start times.

The precise start time of an individual match will depend on the session and the matches scheduled before it.

Why the US Open is worth watching this year

The 2026 tournament has plenty of storylines beyond the usual Grand Slam race.

Carlos Alcaraz returns as the defending men’s singles champion, while Aryna Sabalenka is the two-time defending women’s singles champion. Novak Djokovic is also chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title.

The tournament also features a revamped mixed-doubles competition, which has brought several major singles names into the event in a different format. That includes high-profile combinations such as Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams, adding another layer to the opening stages of the tournament.

For Indian fans, the tournament will also be relevant because of the country’s singles and doubles representatives and the opportunity to follow them through the draw.

US Open 2026 viewing guide: At a glance