Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held a video conference with the Head of Departments and collectors of all the districts. Naidu during the conference asked the HODs and collectors to fast-track resolution of all grievances. CM also reviewed the arrangements for President Ram Nath Kovind’s forthcoming visit during a meeting held at the RTG State Centre. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Saturday finalised the 'tower design' for the upcoming Assembly building in its capital Amaravati, after zeroing down on two designs earlier this week. The Chief Minister and the Ministers had voted for the tower design and stated that it was also favoured by a majority of the public, who voted for their choice, picking between the two final designs. The 250-metre high structure, which includes a four-storeyed main building, is expected to be up and ready in roughly two years. (Twitter)