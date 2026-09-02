Getting a US green card is a time-consuming process for the immigrants. A recent National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) study estimates that the employment-based immigration backlog has passed 1.2 million and may exceed 2 million by 2040 without changes to U.S. immigration law. An Indian applicant filing in 2026 faces a potential wait of 179 years in the EB-2 category and 38 years in the EB-3 category.

But the wait for a green card is only part of the problem. It is becoming tougher not just for green card holders to get US citizenship through naturalization, but also to hold on to their lawful permanent resident status in the first place.

According to a new policy brief by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), naturalization denial rates have more than doubled in two years, processing has slowed sharply, and the Trump administration has proposed steep fee hikes, all while stepping up efforts to strip citizenship from those who already have it.

Naturalization is the process that grants US citizenship to lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or green card holders, who fulfil requirements established by Congress and enumerated in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

In short, becoming a US citizen is turning into a longer, costlier and riskier process.

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Filing Fees Set to Jump by Up to 80%

Under a proposed rule published in the Federal Register on June 23, 2026, the fee to file Form N-400 (Application for Naturalization) online would rise 75%, from $710 to $1,280. A paper filing would go up 80%, from $760 to $1,330, according to the NFAP brief.

Form N-336, used to request a hearing on a naturalization decision, would see even steeper hikes, up 83% for online filing and 78% for paper filing. The proposed rule also does away with hardship waivers and reduced fees for low-income applicants altogether.

To qualify for citizenship, LPRs generally must have lived continuously in the U.S. for five years, demonstrate good moral character, show proficiency in English, and pass a government and history examination during their naturalization interview.

Denial Rates Have More Than Doubled

The NFAP analysis found that the N-400 denial rate rose from 8.3% in May 2024 to 18.1% in May 2026. The increase has been steady through 2025 and into 2026, climbing from 9.2% in September 2025 to 13.1% by January 2026, and touching 18.2% in April 2026.

Whether this is linked to a tougher new civics test remains unclear, the report notes, since there is typically a lag of several months between filing and the test itself.

A Tougher Civics Test Since October 2025

USCIS introduced a new civics test for applications filed on or after October 20, 2025. This new test for Naturalization will have more questions requiring a deeper understanding of American history, government, and politics.

Applicants must now answer 12 of up to 20 questions correctly, drawn from an expanded pool of 128 questions. Under the earlier test, applicants needed only 6 correct answers out of 10, from a pool of 100.

Applications Are Piling Up, Even as Fewer Apply

The number of naturalization applications processed each month fell 75%, from 83,317 in May 2024 to just 20,795 in May 2026, per the NFAP brief.

This slowdown has happened even though fewer people are applying. Between January and May 2026, USCIS received an average of about 47,500 N-400 forms a month, nearly half the roughly 89,350 received during the same period in 2024.

Despite fewer applications coming in, the backlog has swelled. Applications pending for over six months more than doubled, from 198,235 in January 2026 to 441,362 by May 2026.

USCIS Defends the Changes as Necessary

USCIS has stood by the tougher requirements. In a December 2025 press release cited in the brief, the agency said the new test “reinforces the integrity of the naturalization process” and confirmed it has restored “neighborhood investigations” to verify applicants’ residency, moral character and loyalty to the Constitution.

Denaturalization Efforts Are Also Ramping Up

Green card holders who became American citizens may face the risk of losing their citizenship due to the US Department of Justice’s focus on denaturalization. The administration has prioritised revoking citizenship from those already naturalized.

There have been incidents where authorities sought to revoke citizenship, including a case involving a citizen convicted of filing a false tax return, despite having undergone a lengthy citizenship acquisition process.

Further, LPRs will now have to undergo ‘neighbourhood investigations’ for citizenship, which involve testimonial letters from neighbours, employers, co-workers, and business associates.

Data from TRAC, cited in the report, shows the federal government historically filed fewer than one denaturalization lawsuit a month on average. At least 15 such complaints were filed in May 2026 alone.

Concerns Over Trust in the System

The American Immigration Lawyers Association warned in the brief that a “targeted campaign to strip people of citizenship threatens to erode public confidence in the stability of their citizenship status,” potentially discouraging eligible applicants and weakening civic participation over time.

Jennie Murray, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, said the policy changes “add significant hurdles for lawful permanent residents seeking to fully embrace America by obtaining U.S. citizenship,” and warned they would likely result in fewer applications, longer waits and further delays.

Bottomline

The NFAP report highlights a naturalization system that is becoming increasingly expensive, slow, and uncertain under the Trump administration, coinciding with a decline in applications.

The proposed fee increases and ongoing denaturalization efforts have led immigration attorneys and advocacy groups to advise lawful permanent residents to carefully consider their timing for applying for citizenship in the months ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.