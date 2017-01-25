Raees Releases today: Here’s how you can learn some financial planning principles from Shahrukh Khan

As we all know that Shahrukh Khan started his career in the early 90’s and through continuous hard work, it took many years to built his career and today he is the king of Bollywood.

What makes Shahrukh Khan one of the most versatile actors? He likes to do all kind of roles, that has showcased his entire range as an actor, and here comes his most awaited film – Raees. Shahrukh is playing the role of a titular gangster in the movie. Every time he tries to do a different kind of role, which has proven that his success includes all round of performances.

Similarly, while investing in any financial product, you need to have the overall knowledge of the product. Know how the product is performing. If you have a dream to achieve some of your financial goals, you need to diversify your investments in such a way that you are able to get suitable returns in the long run as well.

Therefore, if you want to be RAEES in your real life, you should focus on the following financial aspects:

Long-term investment

Similarly, if you want to grow your money, you need to invest it for a longer term to generate a good corpus. For example, if you invest Rs.3000 per month in SIP mode for the next 30 years, then by that time you will be able to generate approximately Rs.2.1 crore by saving Rs.10.8 lakh only (assuming 15% return p.a). The higher the time horizon, the more corpus you can generate because of the compounding effect.

Project your financial goal

SRK’s in his early days said that one day he will have the biggest house in Mumbai and now he owns Mannat – a house which he dreamed way back. It shows that irrespective of his professional growth, he also invested in his personal goals. Similarly, if you want to have a house of your dream, you need to invest wisely, project your goal amount and time period to buy your dream home. It’s not only about house purchase, you can even have any number of personal financial goals like a car purchase, overseas vacation, wealth creation, which you think is important for you. The only thing you need to do is to have a clear projection towards attaining it.

Proper asset allocation

SRK out of his forte acted and made movies like Ra-one and Dear Zindagi which were offbeat and did not perform up to the expectations whereas, he created records with Rab Ne Bana di Jodi, Fan and Dilwale, which were blockbusters and generated good revenue. He has done all types of movies to balance his risk of not losing fans.

While doing investments also, you should invest in equity funds as well as debt funds because it helps in balancing your risk by adjusting the asset class from time to time. Asset allocation helps in determining the return on your portfolio. With investing in different asset classes, your risk gets adjusted because of which you can achieve good returns on your portfolio over a time period.

Diversify your portfolio:

As Shahrukh progressed towards stardom, he did not restrict himself to doing acting only. Along the way he also tested his fortune in production – Red Chilli, television hosting – KBC, ownership of IPL cricket team – Kolkata Knight Riders, and also done various stage performances. It shows despite having excellence in acting, he also tried his luck in different fields. This teaches us that you should not invest only in one product but need to diversify your investments to gain maximum returns. As every product does not give same returns, so it becomes necessary to choose different products. Even though one fund tends not to perform, the others will. This way you can optimise the risk on your portfolio and earn good returns.

Review the performance

SRK started his career with a negative role in cinema, but as going forward he reviewed his acting skills, he started doing romantic movies which eventually got more appreciation. Then he kept on experimenting with different roles, which helped him to excel as an all-round actor. That is the reason why he is leading the race for the last two decades in the film industry. Similarly, after doing investments towards your financial goal, do not forget about it. You need to do a regular review form time to time. Doing so, it will help your funds to grow faster. Many times it happens that the fund you chose in the beginning may not be performing well in the future. So by reviewing the same, you can easily switch your overall money in some other performing funds. You also need to remember that whether reviewing your financial plan or funds, you should take the help of a financial adviser.