7th Pay Commission: Serious resentment! Why over 50,000 govt employees participated in ‘March to Parliament’

Over 50,000 Railway employees participated in “March to Parliament” to express their disappointment against the 7th Pay Commission report. The employees marched to the Parliament to raise their voice to fulfil the major demands. Restoration of Old Guaranteed Pension and Family Pension Scheme instead of NPS, Improvement in Minimum Wage and Fitment Formula, Stoppage of the policy of Contractorisation and Privatization on Indian Railways.

Addressing the rally at the Parliament Street, the General Secretary, Com. Shiva Gopal Mishra said that there is serious resentment amongst the entire Central Government Employees including the Railway employees on the 7th CPC report. Resentful with the 7th CPC recommendations, all the Central government employees had decided to go on an indefinite strike which started from July 11, 2016.

Notably, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and State Minister for Railways on June 30, 2016, had given assurance that they will definitely address the issues raised by the people within a period of four months. Following the assurance by the ministry, the employees called off the strike.

Owing to pursuing the policy of contractorization and privatization there is a serious threat to Railway Safety, on the other hand, around six lakh contractual employees are being exploited to the greatest extent.

Mishra asserted that the government must take a lesson from serious resentment of the employees across India and try to resolve their grievances at the earliest possible time, otherwise, All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) would be compelled to intensify the movement, responsibility for which shall squarely fall, on the Government of India and Ministry of Railways.

Presiding over the mammoth gathering of the Railway employees, arrived in the “March to Parliament”, Comrade Rakhal Das Gupta, President/AIRF said that AIRF has rendered allout co-operation for smooth and efficient running of the Railways, but this should not be misunderstood. The Govt. of India and the Ministry of Railways must resolve the burning problems of the Railwaymen, like scrapping of NPS(now called National Pension Scheme), improvement in Minimum Wage and Pay Fixation Formula to all categories of the Railwaymen and stop outsourcing of perennial nature works in violation of the provisions of Contract Labour(Regulation & Abolition) Act and settle all other burning grievances, otherwise All India Railwaymen’s Federation would be compelled to intensify the struggle.