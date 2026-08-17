The government on Monday approved 31 more manufacturing proposals worth Rs 7,877 crore under the fifth tranche of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), taking the total number of sanctioned projects to 106 and cumulative committed investment to around Rs 69,500 crore, well above the Rs 59,350-crore target set when the scheme was launched.

The 106 projects are now expected to generate cumulative production of Rs 5,34,101 crore, compared with the original target of Rs 4,56,500 crore. The latest tranche, spread across 10 states, is expected to add Rs 82,243 crore to output and create nearly 10,000 direct jobs, Electronics and IT secretary S Krishnan said.

The latest approvals include projects by GX Group, Centum Electronics, Ennovi Mobility Solutions, Micromax Precision Moulding, Syrma SGS Technology, Rosenberger Interconnect, Jyoti CNC Automation and Britannia RFID Technologies, among others.

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The government is now focusing on converting the approvals into operational capacity, with Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saying 38 of the 106 sanctioned projects have already started commercial production, while another 16 are under construction or installing machinery.

Across the approved projects, direct employment is estimated at around 74,600 positions, which the government expects could translate into about 250,000 jobs when indirect employment is included.

The latest approvals cover a broad range of components, including capital goods, camera and display modules, connectors, enclosures, rare-earth permanent magnets, optical transceivers, speakers and microphones, capacitors, coils, filters and antennas.

The tranche also includes an additional Rs 1,033 crore investment by Wipro Global in copper-clad laminates, a project that had been approved earlier.

The government’s data on domestic manufacturing also points to a sharp variation across component categories. The country now meets its domestic demand for enclosures, anode materials, optical transceivers and relays, with some of these products also entering export markets.

Lithium-ion cell production meets around 60% of domestic demand, while laminates meet 80%, connectors 75%, transducers 55% and permanent magnets used in electronics about 40%. Capacitors remain a relatively weak area, with domestic production meeting only around 20% of demand, Vaishnaw said, indicating scope for further capacity creation.

Notified in April 2025 with an incentive outlay of Rs 22,919 crore, the ECMS was designed to build a domestic component ecosystem and reduce dependence on imports by supporting investments across key parts of the electronics manufacturing chain.

With committed investment and projected production already exceeding the scheme’s original targets, the next test for the programme will be how quickly the sanctioned projects move from approvals to commercial production and exports.