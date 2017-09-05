  3. 7th Pay Commission report: Narendra Modi government to hike minimum salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000?

7th Pay Commission report: Narendra Modi government to hike minimum salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000?

Earlier, in a bonanza to 48 lakh central government employees, the Union Cabinet on June 28 had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications.

Updated: September 5, 2017 3:30 PM
7th Pay Commission, 7th Pay Commission minimum salary, 7th CPC, 7th Pay Commission HRA, Narendra Modi government, Narendra Modi, 7th pay commission, 7th cpc latest news
7th Pay Commission report: It seems another good news is coming for government employees. Reportedly, Narendra Modi government is planning to raise the minimum salary of Central government employees. The government may hike the minimum salary to Rs 21,000, as per a report in OneIndia. As of now, the minimum salary of Central government employees is Rs 18,000. However, the demand is to hike the minimum pay to Rs 25,000, the One India report adds.

Earlier, in a bonanza to 48 lakh central government employees, the Union Cabinet on June 28 had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications. The increased allowances came into effect from July 1, 2017 and were based on the recommendations of the Committee on Allowances (CoA).

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the modifications are based on suggestions made by the CoA in its report submitted to the Finance Minister on April 27, and the Empowered Committee of Secretaries set up to screen the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The 7th Pay Commission suggested the abolition of 53 allowances. Of these, the government decided not to do away with 12 allowances.

Also, the Pay Commission had recommended the reduction in the HRA rates to 24 per cent for X, 16 per cent for Y and 8 per cent for Z category of cities.

  1. S
    Santosh Prasad
    Sep 6, 2017 at 10:14 am
    Is the PM aware that lakhs of pensioners of autonomous bodies have not received their Dearness Relief from July,2016 onwards leave alone their revision of pension.It is learnt that the there are lots of confusion prevailing in the respective ministries with regrad to dearness relief.During UPA govt. ,the pensioners were not harrased in such manner.Is this Acche din and vision for New India?The Govt.also has not clarified why they are blocking the dues of the said pensioners.
    Reply
    1. A
      antony george
      Sep 6, 2017 at 1:55 am
      Increase tax, increase reservation quota, and increase ry of govt employees. Only this is happening in India since the last 70 years.
      Reply
      1. A
        antony george
        Sep 6, 2017 at 1:54 am
        1. A
          Avreddy
          Sep 6, 2017 at 8:37 am
          What do u know about govt employees ,time had changed for the same.e work prvt employees getting more ry. for failing govt department the main reason is false administration without knowing ground reality,corruption, bassisam.still lower level workers working without minimum office infrastructure, without lall these we r working
          Reply
        2. K
          K. K. Subramanian
          Sep 5, 2017 at 9:45 pm
          The govt. have not yet extended the benefits of 7th PC recommendations and Govt.orders thereon to scores of pensioners of scores of autonomous bodies fully financed by Central Govt. Up to 6th PC the orders were automatically applicable to them. When the present Government is pro senior citizens and have extended several benefits why this neglect of pensioners. Are they not affected by inflation at the end of their lives?
          Reply
          1. P
            PS Rajan
            Sep 5, 2017 at 6:11 pm
            The central govt. is taking a step motherly treatment to Reserve Bank pensioners whose basic pension was not revised for more than 15 years. They don't understand the plight of retirees. The central govt had revised the basic pension two/three times. Unrealistic approach to the problems. There is no power on this earth to question. Silence sufferers in tears praying Almighty . The PM/FM do not know the magnitude of sufferings.
            Reply
            1. H
              hy
              Sep 5, 2017 at 6:07 pm
              As expected Mr Modi the Baniya has stabbed all the honest taxpayers at back by paying our hard earned money to the good-for-nothing govt servants, instead of to the poor people of this country. May he rot in hell.
              Reply
              1. A
                Avreddy
                Sep 6, 2017 at 8:40 am
                We r also paying tax ,u only not paying whole tax for India, What do u know about govt employees ,time had changed for the same.e work prvt employees getting more ry. for failing govt department the main reason is false administration without knowing ground reality,corruption, bassisam.still lower level workers working without minimum office infrastructure, without lall these we r working
                Reply
              2. J
                Java.id
                Sep 5, 2017 at 5:35 pm
                Why is the nation expanding the already unjustly fat ries and benefits on under-performing government employees, without rationalising and putting conditions to ensure better service to the public? When Rajiv Gandhi introduced the 5 day week in central government, their ries were low and not much was missed if the government servants gave themselves another day off. Now the world is different and the public and business require interaction and support round the clock. The government should give the increment only against the restoration of the 6 day week, as a first step towards Minimum Government and Maximum Governance.
                Reply
                1. A
                  Ajit
                  Sep 5, 2017 at 5:02 pm
                  Phir bhi govt employee Bribe lete hai, after eating all tax payer money
                  Reply
                  1. G
                    Gopal Shah
                    Sep 5, 2017 at 3:51 pm
                    What about Private Company's Employee. They are not getting as per government rules.
                    Reply
