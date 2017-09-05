7th Pay Commission report: Narendra Modi government to hike minimum salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000?

It seems another good news is coming for government employees. (PTI photo)

7th Pay Commission report: It seems another good news is coming for government employees. Reportedly, Narendra Modi government is planning to raise the minimum salary of Central government employees. The government may hike the minimum salary to Rs 21,000, as per a report in OneIndia. As of now, the minimum salary of Central government employees is Rs 18,000. However, the demand is to hike the minimum pay to Rs 25,000, the One India report adds.

Earlier, in a bonanza to 48 lakh central government employees, the Union Cabinet on June 28 had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications. The increased allowances came into effect from July 1, 2017 and were based on the recommendations of the Committee on Allowances (CoA).

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the modifications are based on suggestions made by the CoA in its report submitted to the Finance Minister on April 27, and the Empowered Committee of Secretaries set up to screen the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The 7th Pay Commission suggested the abolition of 53 allowances. Of these, the government decided not to do away with 12 allowances.

Also, the Pay Commission had recommended the reduction in the HRA rates to 24 per cent for X, 16 per cent for Y and 8 per cent for Z category of cities.