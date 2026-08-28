Passengers planning their Onam 2026 journeys have additional train options now, with Southern Railway announcing special services connecting Kerala with major cities across the country during the festive season.

According to the Southern Railway post shared on August 26, the Onam special schedule covers several Kerala destinations, including Thiruvananthapuram North, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kannur.

For passengers yet to travel, several services are scheduled between August 28 and September 5.

Onam special trains: Upcoming services

Train No. From To Date(s) of journey Services 07195 Charlapalli Kollam Jn Aug 28, Sep 4 2 07196 Kollam Jn Charlapalli Aug 29, Sep 5 2 06229 Mysore Jn Kannur Aug 29 1 06230 Kannur Bangalore Cantonment Aug 30 2* 07353 SSS Hubballi Jn Kottayam Aug 29 1 07354 Kottayam SSS Hubballi Jn Aug 30 1 08311 Sonepur Halt Ernakulam Jn Sep 2 2* 08312 Ernakulam Jn Sonepur Halt Aug 28, Sep 4 2 06127 Dr MGR Chennai Central Mangalore Jn Aug 28 1 06128 Mangalore Jn Dr MGR Chennai Central Aug 29 1 06579 Bangalore Cantonment Thiruvananthapuram North Aug 28 1 06580 Thiruvananthapuram North Bangalore Cantonment Aug 29 1 01464 Thiruvananthapuram North Lokmanya Tilak Aug 29 1 06126 Mangalore Central Chennai Egmore Aug 31 1 06125 Chennai Egmore Mangalore Central Sep 1 1

Bengaluru passengers get Thiruvananthapuram service

For passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Kerala, Train No. 06579 Bangalore Cantonment–Thiruvananthapuram North is scheduled for August 28.

The return Train No. 06580 Thiruvananthapuram North–Bangalore Cantonment will operate on August 29.

There is another Karnataka-Kerala option around the festival. Train No. 06229 Mysore Junction–Kannur will run on August 29, while 06230 Kannur–Bangalore Cantonment has an upcoming service on August 30.

Hubballi-Kottayam connection

Passengers travelling between Hubballi and Kerala can also use the special services listed by Southern Railway.

Train No. 07353 SSS Hubballi Junction–Kottayam is scheduled for August 29, while 07354 Kottayam–SSS Hubballi Junction will operate on August 30.

Special services for Kollam and Ernakulam

Train No. 07195 Charlapalli–Kollam Junction will operate on August 28 and September 4. In the opposite direction, 07196 Kollam Junction–Charlapalli is scheduled for August 29 and September 5.

For Ernakulam passengers, Train No. 08312 Ernakulam Junction–Sonepur Halt will run on August 28 and September 4. The upcoming 08311 Sonepur Halt–Ernakulam Junction service is listed for September 2.

Chennai-Mangaluru trains also on the list

Southern Railway’s Onam special schedule also lists 06127 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Mangalore Junction for August 28, followed by 06128 Mangalore Junction–Dr MGR Chennai Central on August 29.

Another pair, 06126 Mangalore Central–Chennai Egmore, will operate on August 31, while 06125 Chennai Egmore–Mangalore Central is scheduled for September 1.

Meanwhile, Train No. 01464 Thiruvananthapuram North–Lokmanya Tilak is listed for August 29.

Southern Railway said the special services are being operated to connect Kerala with major cities across the country during the Onam festive season.