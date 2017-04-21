After standout promo video campaign, Ssumier Pasricha of ‘Pammi Aunty’ fame gets Jordan Tourism award

Pasricha shot a series of 6 videos in Jordon to promote Jordan Tourism through his iconic series ‘Pammi Aunty’ in India. (Facebook)

Actor Ssumier Pasricha, who rose to fame with his character ‘Pammi Aunty ‘ was recently awarded by Think Strawberries, the Jordan Tourism Board Representative office in India along with the Embassy of Jordan here. Pasricha shot a series of 6 videos in Jordon to promote Jordan Tourism through his iconic series ‘Pammi Aunty’ in India. Once released, his videos received over 1.75 million views. The Jordanian Ambassador to India, H.E. Hasan Al Jawarneh said, “We are delighted by the numbers generated through the broadcast of these tourism video series on Jordan which went viral on the Indian social media. We wish Ssumier the best in all his future endeavours.” According to recent figures released by the tourism board, Jordon witnessed an increase of 18.40% in 2016 in arrivals.

While talking about his experience in Jordan, Pasricha said, “Visa on arrival, superb food, cosmopolitan culture and diversity makes Jordan a fantastic destination for the Indian traveller. I had a wonderful trip and a superb time filming my video series in Jordan. I am very honoured to receive this recognition from Think Strawberries, the Jordan Tourism Board Representative office in India and Embassy of Jordan in India.”

You may also want to watch-

Talking about Indian tourists in Jordan, the Board in a statement said, “The Indian traveller is very well informed, educated and evolved. After the usual rounds of nearby international destinations and domestic ones, they are now looking for something new, especially the offbeat and exotic destinations. They love to explore all the aspects of a destination – history, culture, cuisine and shopping.”

When asked about Pasricha, who was chosen for promotion purposes, the Board said, ” dynamic actor, great comedian, social media influencer, Ssumier Pasricha who plays the role of Pammi Aunty, has become a household name. With a high fan following connecting with all the segment of Indian audience, spread across length and breadth of the country, were the key factors in having Ssumier for the promotional campaign.”

You may also want to watch-

The Board also highlighted the role of social media in the country and its effect on the industry, “Social media is changing the business dynamics in the current scenario. Everyone wants to be present on social media as they understand the power of this platform, that helps to create a brand presence and enhance its demand. We are working on multiple social media platforms and marketing strategies to get the Jordan Tourism brand name popular among the Indian traveller,” a board official said.