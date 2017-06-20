Vodafone offers SIM cards in cabs along with free 4G data; how and where to avail

Vodafone has refurbished nearly 500 cabs into 4G SIM mobile dispensers for a faster and superior 4G SIM. (Reuters)

Vodafone has tied up with taxi-hailing services like Meru Cabs, Easy Cabs and Mega Cabs with an aim to make commuters upgrade their current SIM card to a faster 4G network. Vodafone has refurbished nearly 500 cabs into 4G SIM mobile dispensers for a faster and superior 4G SIM. Currently, this offer is available only to people in Delhi NCR. Under the new plan, 4G SIM kits (both prepaid and postpaid) are placed in the dispensers of the cab services along with instructions for the commuter who rides in the cab and wishes to upgrade their SIM. Users are enabled to choose thE SIM kit, follow the instructions inside and upgrade their current 3G SIM to a 4G SIM for free.

Interestingly, the network provider is also offering 4GB free data for a period of 10 days for prepaid customers and 4GB till the billing cycle for post-paid customers. This activity will go on for one month. From home delivering the SIMs to selling at retail outlets, the company has been making attempts to ensure that its customers get easy access to the 4G networks. Meanwhile, it is now associating with leading cab aggregators, Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi-NCR, has said, “Since the launch of 4G services in Delhi last year, we have witnessed a tremendous shift in usage to 4G data from 2G & 3G data. To experience this world class 4G network, it is essential that our consumers upgrade their 3G SIMs to 4G SIMs, and this tie-up is a unique intervention to make this process mobile and within easy reach of our consumers.”

As part of this activity, Vodafone is also planning to do 4 assisted SIM replacement demos in these cabs, where an executive will be travelling in these cabs on pre-assigned routes and help solving customer queries. Vodafone subscribers can also walk up to cabs and can ask the driver for 4G SIMs. In the case of any issues with the process, commuters can call on the number 199 to reach Vodafone’s assistance.

These are the steps you need to take if you wish to avail the offer, according to Vodafone:

1. Get a 4G-Ready SIM

2. After proper identification process and 4G enabled handset compatibility check, you will receive the new 4G-SIM card.

3. To activate the card, use your existing Vodafone number to SMS ‘SIMEX to 55199.

4. You will receive a response SMS from 55199 with partial SIM number entered.

5. You will have to send the last 6 digits of the new SIM number to 55199 within a few hours of receiving the SMS mentioned in the above step.

6. You will receive a success SMS, after which your 4G-Ready SIM will be activated within 5-10 minutes.

7. Subsequently, replace your old SIM in the handset with the new 4G-Ready SIM.