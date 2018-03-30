WhatsApp now notifies your contacts when you change your number; here’s how to use it

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.97 is now available to download from Google Play store while it will come on iOS and Windows devices later

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to change their registered numbers more conveniently. The WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.97 now comes with a revamped ‘Change Number’ feature that allows switching your WhatsApp number similar to the previous one, albeit now it will allow the user to notify the contacts, along with moving the chat history on the recipient’s number.

The WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.97 is now available to download from Google Play store while it will come on iOS and Windows devices later. Essentially, the feature is under testing and WhatsApp will roll out the feature widely in the stable version for all users in coming weeks.

WhatsApp users who want to migrate their WhatsApp account to a new number will get a relief from having to worry about the chat history with a contact. The users will be able to choose and notify specific contacts that they have changed the number while the chosen contacts will be able to retrieve the entire chat history associated with the previous WhatsApp number.

Additionally, you can even choose all of your contacts that will be notified about the number change on WhatsApp. These contacts also include the ones who have had chatted with. In addition, the WhatsApp groups that you are a part of will also get the notification about the number change and the new number will automatically become a part of those WhatsApp groups.

To do so, go to Settings, followed by tapping on Account tab. Now, tap on Change Number and then on Next located at the top right. You will now be asked to enter your current WhatsApp number in the first field, below which is the field where you are required to enter the new number you want to register on WhatsApp. On the next screen, you will be asked whether you want to notify your contacts about this. You can choose All Contacts, Contacts I have chats with, and Custom. Whether you choose any contact or not, all your groups will be notified regardless.

After the migration, a bubble will appear on the recipient’s chat screen indicating that the user has a new number. All the old messages, chat history, and share messages in groups will be recovered for the new WhatsApp number. This feature will only be available to the beta testers, so if you are not enrolled under WhatsApp beta programme, you can do so by going to Play store, search WhatsApp, scroll down to find Join Beta, and register yourself.