Redmi Note 4 vs Lenovo K8 Note: This detailed prices, features, specifications comparison will make your smartphone buying easier

Undoubtedly, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K8 Note are two of the most sought after smartphones in the market. But, what if one has to choose between two of them? What will you buy – Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 or Lenovo K8 Note? Here is a detailed comparison to make you smartphone buying easier:-

Processor, battery, RAM and display

Lenovo K8 Note: The smartphones comes with the 20nm deca-core MediaTek Helio X23 processor, a 5.5-inch full-HD display, the Mali T880 GPU, 3/4GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery with TurboCharge support.

Redmi Note 4: It has snapdragon 625 processor, the Adreno 506 GPU, 2/3/4GB of RAM, a 5.5-inch full-HD display and a 4,100mAh battery.

Storage (memory)

Redmi Note 4: Comes with 32/64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a micro-SD card

Lenovo K8 Note: This too comes with 32/64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a micro-SD card

Android

Lenovo K8 Note: It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat version

Redmi Note 4: As of now on Android 6.0 Marshmallow (However, in next sale on 16th Aug at 12 noon Redmi Note 4 will be available with the latest Android Nougat update)

Camera

Lenovo K8 Note: This smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear – a primary 13MP rear camera paired with a secondary 5MP sensor. It has an aperture of f/2.0

Redmi Note 4: This has 13MP rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a dual-LED flash. Also, it has a 5MP front shooter.

Price

Lenovo K8 Note: Available in two variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for Rs 12,999 and one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for RS 13,999.

Redmi Note 4: Available in three variants – 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for Rs 9,999, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for Rs 10,999 and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 12,999.

Sale: How, where and when to buy

Lenovo K8 Note: It will go on sale exclusively via Amazon India on August 18 at 12 noon.

Redmi Note 4: Next sale on 16th Aug at 12 noon. (With the latest Android Nougat update)