Next WhatsApp update to have this new time-saving feature, find out what it is

WhatsApp is all set to come up with a new update which should come as a breather for many who use a lot of stickers when they chat.

WhatsApp is all set to come up with a new update which should come as a breather for many who use a lot of stickers when they chat. As per the folks at the WABetaInfo, the next update of WhatsApp will help users look for stickers with ease through a search sticker bar soon.

WhatsApp has submitted a new update to the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version of the messaging app up to 2.18.90. Although WhatsApp had started to work on this feature back in the 2.18.80 update, the developers of the messaging app are keeping it disabled for various reasons. Hence, this feature may be seen in the next releases. It should be noted that the release date for the feature to be seen on WhatsApp is yet to be known.

Having said that, WhatsApp will allow soon to search stickers in the doodle view. As of now, you can check all the stickers that are available when you share an image, video or GIF. After this update, you will be able to search the kind of sticker you want to add to the file you want to share. For instance, you want to add a ‘smile sticker’ to a file, then you can search for the word and all the stickers with ‘smile’ can be found enabling you to search for the correct emoji quickly saving time in the process.

Meanwhile, developers at WhatsApp are working towards enabling the messaging app to work on KaiOS. This means that all the Reliance JioPhone users are set to get a big gift. JioPhone is one of the most popular 4G feature phones runs on KaiOS.

In another update, WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature that is set to change the way you interact with the groups on the messaging app. As per the new feature, WhatsApp will now allow you to add a group description so that the group members know what the group is about.