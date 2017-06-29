Karbonn Aura Note 2 priced at Rs 6,490, this mid range smartphone is your personal stylist

Aura Note 2 has a fashion app which allows users to search for an outfit by simply clicking its picture. (Image: Facebook)

Nowadays, almost all mobile phones look more or less the same and offer similar hardware features. No wonder, handset vendors are hard at work to embed their devices with innovative apps and services in order to make them attractive to consumers. Homegrown Karbonn Mobiles is trying to do that. Last year, Karbonn Mobiles had introduced artificial intelligence (AI) enabled fashion search app in its Fashion eye range of smartphones. It has now launched Aura Note 2, a smart device for all your fashion and styling needs. This new offering is a successor of the successful devices that were launched last year—Fashion Eye and Fashion Eye 2.0, which received a good response from customers.

Targeted at today’s style conscious youth, Aura Note 2 retails for an affordable Rs 6,490. It comes integrated with a Fashion app which allows users to search for an outfit by simply clicking its picture. Connect the device to an internet connection and you are good to explore this feature. Basically, the AI engine of the app automatically recognises the print, pattern and colour of the outfit to give relevant results/choices aggregated. It also allows users to compare prices across various e-commerce portals and pick up the best deal available on outfits and accessories of their choice. Moreover, you can search and buy the same fashion as your favourite Bollywood star through its unique video search feature. In short, this 4G Volte smartphone is your personal stylist available to you at any hour of the day.

Appearance-wise, Aura Note 2 is designed to look as good as it feels. It is available in two colours—Coffee-Champagne and Black-Champagne. The device has a good rubber finish, there’s a 13.97 cm (5.5-inch) HD IPS display and the phone sits firmly in the hand. What makes this device more attractive is its ability to perform. Running on the Android 7.0 Nougat OS, it packs a powerful punch with its quad-core processor. So you can enjoy movies or play games seamlessly on the big screen.

Moving further, there’s a built-in camera of 13 MP; the device has several options for panorama, continuous, smile shot and touch focus to make photography a good experience. It also has a 5 MP front camera with face beauty option for decent selfies. For the budding artist in you, Aura Note 2 comes with an in-built app called Vistoso which uses artificial intelligence to transform your picture into an artwork that can be printed to products like mugs, t-shirts, etc.

Aura Note 2 is powered with 1.25 GHz quad-core processor with a 2 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM with 32 GB expandable memory to facilitate seamless multitasking. Other features of Aura Note 2 include Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio and G/P/L Sensors, OTG and an in-built photo and video editor. It is powered by a 2900 mAh battery, quite sufficient for an entire day of moderate usage.

In summary, Aura Note 2 is a good mid-range smartphone with decent all-round performance.