Gone in 180 seconds! Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite sold out; see next sale date

Today was the first day of sale of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s two new smartphones – Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite. The sale started at 12 PM at Amazon and Mi websites and it was ‘gone in 3 minutes’. According to Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain, more than 1.5 lakh units of Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite were sold in 3 minutes. Manu Kumar Jain has thanked Mi fans for their love and support. Also, Jain announced the date of next sale – 15th Nov at 12 PM. Taking to Twitter Manu wrote, “#RedmiY1 & Redmi Y1 Lite: >150K units sold in ~3 mins across @amazonIN and http://Mi.com ???????? Thank you Mi Fans for your love and support. ???? Next sale is on 15th Nov at 12 noon! #LoveYourSelfie.” Xiaomi had launched this new smartphone series with two devices — Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite — aimed at selfie enthusiasts. The devices will compete with those from the stables of Oppo and Vivo and are priced at Rs 6,999 onwards. Besides, Xiaomi had also unveiled the global version of its operating system MIUI 9 that includes new features designed for India.

“Redmi Y1 is our first phone in India which boasts a Selfie-light. This, paired with a 16 MP front facing camera, ensures selfies come out bright and clear even in challenging conditions,” Jain had said.

Redmi Y1 Lite features 5.5-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage (expandable upto 128GB), 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, and 3,080mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 6,999.

The Redmi Y1 features 13MP rear and 16MP front camera.

The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999, while 4GB/64GB variant will be available for Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi, which competes with the likes of Samsung, Lenovo, Vivo and Oppo in India, had earlier in the year said it expects to clock revenues in excess of USD 2 billion (Rs 12,867 crore) from its India operations this year, doubling its topline over 2016.