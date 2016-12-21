Facebook update: Users can add background colours to their Status; find out how

Facebook has been testing this new feature which enables the user to change the background colour of the text status updates. This feature is currently being rolled out to Android smartphone users only but will be available across all platforms (iOS and Web) soon. (Source: Reuters)

Facebook now gives you the option to gather the attention of your friends to your Status on the news feed. Now, users will be able to add colours to the status messages which was earlier a monochrome-text-only feature. According to a report in TechCrunch, Facebook has been testing this new feature which enables the user to change the background colour of the text status updates. This feature is currently being rolled out to Android smartphone users only but will be available across all platforms (iOS and Web) soon where they too will be able to check out colourful status updates in the News Feed, according to the report.

If you want to use the new feature, normally click on the Status box which reads as ‘What’s on your mind?’ and type in what you wish to convey. This will be done as you normally do when you update your status but now you will be able to see many different colour options appearing just below the typed text and all you need to do is click on one of them to add to your background. A Facebook spokesperson told PCMag that the company’s aim with this addition is that it wants to make status’ more visual in nature. With the addition of this new feature, users will surely see a lot of colours on their newsfeeds soon.

This new feature will not be available for links, pictures or videos. According to PocketLint, there are 8 colour options for your texts: white, yellow, yellow and orange gradient, red-orange, green and blue gradient and, pink and purple gradient, and grey. The Information, earlier this year had reported that personal post sharing on Facebook had declined by 21 percent year-over-year. This news about the new features comes a refreshing one in a world where ‘video’ is the new way to go, texts still find importance somewhere. Facebook ahs recently added many new features to its main app as well as the messenger app, which includes certain clone features from Snapchat.