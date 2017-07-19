Railways redevelopment of 7 stations: Malaysian companies set to enter race for Udaipur, Indore, Bandra, Pune, other projects

Malaysian developers sought to redevelop a basket of around 20 stations beyond the 23 on offer at present. (PTI)

A Malaysian delegation on Tuesday met railway officials and showed interest in redeveloping seven railway stations across the country. These stations include those in Udaipur City, Indore, Howrah, Faridabad, Secunderabad, Bandra and Pune — as reported by FE on June 21.

By September, 23 stations will be bid out which will include Chennai Central, Ranchi, Udaipur City, Indore, Yesvantpur, Bangalore Cantt, Visakhapatnam, Howrah, Kamakhya, Faridabad, Jammu Tawi, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Kozhikode and Bhopal.

The delegation was led by the secretary general-works, government of Malaysia Dato Sri Zohari Haji Akob, who is also the nodal officer for projects investment in India, and included the high commissioner of Malaysia in India.

As reported by FE earlier, Malaysian developers sought to redevelop a basket of around 20 stations beyond the 23 on offer at present. However, the carrier asked it to participate in the current round and submit bids for 4-6 stations to which they agreed. Nevertheless, the railways can’t arbitrarily provide contracts for 20 stations and will have to undertake the tender process.