Proud moment! India tops data literacy level in Asia Pacific countries, says survey

As per the survey, 72 per cent Indian employees expressed full confidence in ability to read data and ability to work with data compared to 35 per cent and 34 per cent in other countries. (Reuters)

Employees of Indian firms have higher data literacy level compared to their peers in other Asia Pacific countries, a survey by data analytics firm Qlik said. “Over one thousand employees were surveyed in India. The survey found that 45 per cent of Indian employees had higher level of data literacy as they could read, work with, analyse and argue with data. The regional average of such employees was 20 per cent,” Qlik MD for India and SAARC, Arun Balasubramanian said. The survey comprised 5,288 full time workers across Australia, Singapore, China, India and Japan between January 30 to February 14, 2018. In Australia this was level was 20 per cent, Singapore 15 per cent, China 11 per cent and Japan 6 per cent.

As per the survey, 72 per cent Indian employees expressed full confidence in ability to read data and ability to work with data compared to 35 per cent and 34 per cent in other countries. The survey found 67 per cent India employees expressed full confidence in ability to analyse data and 59 per cent in ability to argue or challenge data compared to 33 per cent and 29 per cent at regional level, respectively. “C-Suites and Directors in India (64 per cent), Australia (39 per cent) and Singapore (31 per cent) are most confident about their data literacy levels,” the survey said.

Balasubramanian said that 88 per cent employees in India, 76 per cent in China and 75 per cent in Singapore are most empowered by their employers to access data which means that they have access to the data they need, are proficient in working with data and feel empowered by their employers to use it. He said that 85 per cent employees in India felt that they use higher volume of data for work compared to the level three years ago but 61 per cent don’t strongly believe that they had adequate training to be data literate. “93 per cent employees in India believed that data literacy levels can increase their value at work,” Balasubramanian said.

He said that data literate employees are more confident about performing their job, and contribute more to the overall growth of their companies. “The challenge is in having a workforce that is equipped with the requisite skill sets to utilise this data to its fullest capabilities. Indian professionals and businesses have indicated a strong desire to be more data literate so we expect to see a higher number of business leaders implementing data-led work cultures in their workplaces,” he added.