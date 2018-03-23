Infosys invests $1.5 million more in US data firm

The firm initially invested million (Rs 26 crore) in the Delaware Corporation company in January 2016. (Reuters)

Global software major Infosys Ltd on Thursday said it made a follow-on investment of $1.5 million (Rs.9.75 crore) in Waterline Data Science, a US-based data discovery and data governance software firm. “The follow-on investment of $1.5 million has been made in cash through the Infosys Innovation Fund,” said the IT major in a regulatory filing on the BSE. The firm initially invested $4 million (Rs 26 crore) in the Delaware Corporation company in January 2016.

“Waterline provides data scientists and business analysts a self-service data catalogue to help discover, understand and provision data, and an automated data inventory that enables agile data governance across metadata, data quality and data lineage,” it said in the filing. The investment is expected to be completed by April 6. With the combined investment, Infosys will have a minority holding, which is less than 20 per cent of Waterline’s share capital.