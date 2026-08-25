India has decided to stop importing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for the power sector beyond 2030, setting out a three-year indigenisation roadmap as local content in the critical grid-control technology remains below 20% despite a 50% minimum requirement under the Make in India mandate.

The plan targets development of indigenous SCADA hardware and software by 2028-29, reducing dependence on overseas vendors for licences, major components, software upgrades and cybersecurity support, according to a report prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Indian vendors currently undertake assembly, configuration, service support and annual maintenance locally, while continuing to procure key technologies from abroad. SCADA provides utilities real-time visibility and control over power plants, substations and other grid assets.

“In an increasingly complex geo-political landscape, such dependence poses potential risks to national energy security,” the report said, citing risks from supply-chain disruptions, technology-access constraints and dependence on proprietary systems.

The indigenisation roadmap covers 38 software modules and 25 hardware components. Of these, 36 software modules can be developed or made available within around 36 months, while 16 of the 25 key hardware components are expected to be available within two years.

The development trajectory will run from 2026-27 to 2028-29, with core SCADA and other software modules targeted first.

The committee has proposed setting up a National SCADA Mission or specialised working group under the Ministry of Power to drive development, testing and deployment. It has also recommended support through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF), given the requirement for government funding.

For developing the indigenous system, the government could nominate a government entity or public-sector undertaking with SCADA experience, or adopt a consortium model involving PowerGrid, GRID-India and domestic technology companies with relevant capabilities.

The push follows a power-sector review chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2025, where SCADA indigenisation was identified as a priority for self-reliance and cyber resilience.

Separately, the CEA has notified Cyber Security in Power Sector Regulations, effective April 1, 2027, laying down mandatory cybersecurity requirements for operational technology and connected IT systems across critical power infrastructure.