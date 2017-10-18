You must not miss to read how this man’s ITR, Aadhaar and PAN card were misused to secure loans

Big fraud. (Photos from PTI and stock pics)

Do you file ITR every year? Do you have an Aadhaar card? Do you possess PAN card? If the answers to these questions are yes, then this is one story which you can’t afford to miss. It is the story of a big fraud activity showcasing deep proof of how our identity-related documents – Income Tax Return, Aadhaar Card and PAN card were misused. Reportedly, one 33-year-old Rajesh Panchal, an officer, became a victim of such a big fraud. Panchal filed an FIR at Navrangpura police station in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad against three persons under IT Act for misusing his documents, according to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror. The report says that by misusing copies of the ITR, Aadhaar and PAN documents, the fraudsters tried to secure loans from various banks in the city in the name of Rajesh Panchal. Panchal’s documents were taken by hacking his email ID and password.

What actually happened?

This big incident of fraudulent activity came to light after an alert banker called up Rajesh Panchal to verify the ITR, Aadhaar and PAN documents. Panchal received a call on Oct 7 from Cosmos bank. The bank wanted to verify his role as guarantor for someone seeking a car loan. Panchal was shocked to know this. Panchal reacted that he did not stand as guarantor for anyone. Later, the bank manager called Panchal for meeting and showed him copies of his Aadhaar card, PAN card and ITRs of two years. A person identified Kaushik Shukla had applied for a car loan and showed Panchal as guarantor.

Not only this, it was nothing less than a huge shock when Panchal got to know that his documents were misused to secure loans from seven other banks too.

Taking up the matter, police registered an FIR against the persons named Mahendra Chopra, Rajeshkumar and Kaushik Shukla, adds the report.