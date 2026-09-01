Lumino Industries IPO will finalise its share allotment on September 01. The issue was opened on August 27 and stopped taking bids on August 31. The issue raised Rs 700 crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale. Here’s how you check the status step-by-step:

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose Lumino Industries.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity Bid Details’.

Select ‘Lumino Industries’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via Registrar’s website

Step 1

Go to your browser and search for Bigshare Services

Step 2

Open the website of Bigshare Services and click on the IPO allotment status box on the left side of the screen.

Step 3

Fill in all your details – the company’s name and Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN number (any of the three).

Step 4

Enter the captcha and hit the search button.

IPO Details

The listing of the issue is expected to be on BSE and NSE on September 03, as per the tentative schedule. The company had kept the IPO price band in a range of Rs 78 to Rs 82 per equity share. The minimum investment for a retail buyer was Rs 14,924 or a lot of 182 shares.

BRLM and Registrar

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue.

About Lumino Industries

Lumino Industries is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in India, with a focus on manufacturing and supplying conductors, power cables, electrical wires and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution industry.

Incorporated in 2005, the company also manufactures high-temperature low-sag (HTLS) conductors used in transmission and distribution lines.

The company operates through two key segments: Manufacturing and EPC. Its manufacturing business covers aluminium conductors, power cables and electrical wires, while its EPC business includes power transmission and distribution, EHV substations, HTLS re-conductoring, railway electrification, solar power projects and water management projects.