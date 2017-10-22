Those involved in tax evasion facing problems due to GST, says BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was in the interest of the country and traders involved in tax evasion are facing problems after the introduction of this new tax regime. (Image: IE)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was in the interest of the country and traders involved in tax evasion are facing problems after the introduction of this new tax regime. While addressing the BJP workers during a programme here, Vijayvargiya said, “The people who are involved in unlawful practices (such as tax evasion) are shouting loudly against the GST. Such traders now need to run their businesses with honesty.” The BJP general secretary claimed, “The honest businessmen are very happy with the GST.”

Vijayvargiya appealed to the party workers to put forward BJP’s side over GST among business community and traders. He said, “Modi government has implemented GST in the interest of the country. There can be some negative talk about it along with positive things, but we should talk about GST emphatically.” Vijayvargiya said, “You (BJP workers) should also tell the common people that the decisions that have been taken about GST are not the decisions made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone.

“These decisions have been taken by the GST Council headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with unanimity. The Council includes Finance Ministers of all state government of the country.