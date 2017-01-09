Massive setback to Mayawati, brother Anand Kumar’s Rs 1,300 crore wealth under IT scanner

The report names 12 companies, where Anand Kumar is director, getting exponential growth in a time period of 7 years between 2007-2014. (Indian Express)

In a big setback to Bahujan Samaj Party, Rs 1,300 crore wealth of party supremo Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar has come under Income Tax department scanner, reports news channel Times Now. The report said that Anand Kumar’s wealth rose from Rs 7.1 cr to Rs 1,300, a rise of over 18,000 per cent over a period of seven years. The report names 12 companies, where Anand Kumar is director, getting exponential growth between 2007-2014. The report mentioned five companies, Factor Technologies, Hotel Library, Sachi Properties, Dia Realtors and Isha Properties, which saw booster growths in this period. Notably, Mayawati served as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister between 2007-2012.

The report even claimed that Anand’s companies received funding from ghost investors, shell companies and sweetheart deals. The report said that money trail is being investigated by Income Tax department as part of a suspected political fund laundering.

