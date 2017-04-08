Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for ignoring Amethi-Unchahar railway link work; says ‘4 of his generations’ would not have been able to complete it

Smriti Irani who is on a two-days visit to Amethi, on Saturday, accused Congress Vice President and the local MP Rahul Gandhi for not paying proper attention to the Amethi-Unchahar railway link work. (Source: PTI)

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani who is on a two-days visit to Amethi, on Saturday, accused Congress Vice President and the local MP Rahul Gandhi for not paying proper attention to the Amethi-Unchahar railway link work which was announced by the UPA government in 2013. Commenting upon the same, Irani said, “Rahul Gandhi used to talk about linking Amethi to Unchahar through railway line. I can challenge that his four generations would not have got this work completed, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got this work started and the day is not far when it will be a reality.”

The project introduced by the then UPA government in 2013 for Gandhi pocket borough. Without mentioning the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Irani said, “A big Congress leader used to say only 15 paise of one rupee sent by the Centre reaches villages, but now, because of the efforts of Modi the entire sum is reaching the beneficiaries through jan dhan accounts.

Irani is on a two-day visit to Amethi and here she is aggressively taking a tab on all the developmental works that is underway. The Textile minister has also inaugurated various skill centres, training camps and schools. Recently the Textile minster has informed that the Central government would fund 90 per cent cost of new looms for weavers to replace the old ones. The move is among several other steps which have been taken in order to to help weavers. It also includes a dedicated helpline for them, she said in a Lok Sabha session.

(With inputs from agencies)

