Six students & four teachers injured in lightning strike during Republic Day celebrations in Rajasthan

In a school situated in Sarwar Town of Ajmer, six students and four teachers were injured in lightning strike. (Reuters)

As the country enthusiastically celebrates its 68th Republic Day, today, during the celebrations in a school situated in Sarwar Town of Ajmer, six students and four teachers were injured in lightning strike. The mishap struck the school on the day when, at the national capital, India’s military prowess and achievements in various fields was showcased along with the display of state-of- the-art defence and cultural platforms.

In another major incident of mishap, six Indian Army soldiers were killed when avalanches hit a military post and a patrol along the highly militarised Line of Control in the Himalayan region of Kashmir. Army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said a massive overnight avalanche buried a military post manned by 10 soldiers in the Gurez sector. He said despite hostile weather, rescue operations were launched and an officer and six soldiers were rescued from the buried post. The bodies of three soldiers were recovered. Col Kalia further said that another avalanche swept away an army patrol in the same area. Three bodies were recovered and rescuers were searching for other missing soldiers.

Also Watch:

However, despite the natural calamities, the country geared up with joy and zeal to celebrate the 68th Republic Day. A major attraction of this year’s parade was a 149-member UAE contingent led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli, consisting of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to President Pranab Mukherjee.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the chief guest of the occasion and was accompanied by a delegation of ministers.