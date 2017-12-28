Rahul Gandhi speech Live: BR Ambedkar’s Constitution is in danger, Congress should protect it, says party President

Rahul Gandhi speech Live: Congress is celebrating its 133rd foundation day today. Party President Rahul Gandhi has unfurled the flag at AICC Headquarters in Delhi on the occasion of the 133rd.

Rahul Gandhi speech Live: Congress is celebrating its 133rd foundation day today. Party President Rahul Gandhi has unfurled the flag at AICC Headquarters in Delhi on the occasion of the 133rd. Sweets were distributed to children at the party headquaters. Launching a fresh attack at ruling BJP at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that the BR Ambedkar’s Constitution is under threat. “The Constitution, the foundation of our country is under threat, it is under attack directly, statements are being made by senior members of BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back & its our duty, duty of Cong party & every single Indian to defend it,” Gandhi said. “What is happening today in or country is a web of deceit, The BJP operates on the basic idea that lies can be used for political benefit and it is the difference between us and them, we might not do well, we might even lose but we will not give up the truth,” says Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi's hard-hitting statement came in the wake of Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's comments on the constitution. Meanwhile, Congress MPs to protest in front of Gandhi status inside Parliament premises at 10 am over GST and Ananth Kumar Hegde's comments on the Constitution.

The Amethi district Congress Committee is also celebrating the 133rd foundation day of the party on Thursday in presence of district chief Yogendra Mishra and Rahul Gandhi’s representative Chandra Kant Dubey, a spokesperson said yesterday. Party spokesperson Anil Singh said that all the frontal organizations of the 133-year-old party will attend the celebrations with enthusiasm. Amethi is represented by Congress president Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. It will be first such celebration after be came the party president.