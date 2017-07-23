PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad, hails rich contribution in struggle for Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries. Modi tweeted today about both the freedom fighters saying,”Remembering Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad and their rich contribution to India’s freedom struggle, on their birth anniversaries.” During the early days of freedom struggle, it was Tilak’s effort which instilled much-needed confidence and pride which helped in shaping India’s history. Tilak was one of the greatest freedom fighters India has ever had. This was his 160th birth anniversary.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak also called Lokmanya was born in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on July 23, 1856, while Azad was born on July 23, 1906 in Bhavra village, in the present-day Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. He was the flag bearer of the fight for India’s freedom. The British colonial authorities called him Father of the Indian unrest.’ Azad on the other hand was a young revolutionary who wanted to build India on socialist principles. Both the freedom fighters have a major contribution following their respective ideals.

The title Lokmanya was conferred to honour him which means ‘ accepted by the people’. India’s freedom struggle was not an easy one and it is because of the efforts of leaders like Tilak and Azad that India could break the shackles of slavery and win Independence.