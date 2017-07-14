Opposition leaders meet North Korea embassy officials after India reacted strongly against nuclear missile launch

A delegation of Opposition leaders have met North Korean embassy officials in New Delhi amid stand-off between US and Pyongyang. (AP image)

A delegation of Opposition leaders have met North Korean embassy officials in New Delhi amid stand-off between US and Pyongyang, according to Indian Express greport. CPM’s Suneet Chopra, CPI’s Pallab Sengupta, Forward Bloc’s G Devarajan and Congress’s Praveen Dawar had discussed the situation with political counsellor of North Korean embassy. Notably, Left leaders are part of the India-Korea Friendship Association. The embassy officials categorically told the leaders that the controversial missile test was part of defence and deterrence strategy of North Korea as it has been facing the threat from the US and its ally South Korea.

Earlier this month, India has reacted strongly to North Korea’s launch of a nuclear missile. A statement was released by the Ministry of External Affairs asking North Korea to refrain from any such activity, as per ANI report. “North Korea’s continued pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and proliferation links pose grave threat to international peace. They also impacted India’s national security, call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions that undermine international peace,” MEA was quoted saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, India has already notified the compliance of the UN resolution imposing sanctions on North Korea which include prevention of direct or indirect supply, sale, transfer or export of all weaponry and related material through its territories or by its nationals to that country. The notification, which was put out by the external affairs ministry, also banned supply, sale or export of other items, materials, equipment, goods and technology, which could contribute to North Korea’s nuclear- related, ballistic missile-related or other weapons of mass destruction-related programmes, according to PTI report.

The sale of luxury goods including jewelry, gems, yachts and luxury automobiles like racing cars and except food or medicine, that could directly contribute to the development of North Korea’s operational capabilities of its armed forces is also prohibited. It also mentions immediate freezing of the funds, other financial assets and economic resources which are on its territories, that are owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the persons or entities engaged in or providing support for the DPRK’s nuclear-related, other weapons of mass destruction-related and ballistic missile-related programmes, including through other illicit means.