NGT ban on over 10-yr old diesel vehicles in Delhi: Narendra Modi govt moves SC against verdict

The Narendra Modi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on plying of over 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi.

The Narendra Modi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on plying of over 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi. According to a report, Union Ministry of Heavy Industries has moved the apex court. Earlier, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises had moved the National Green Tribunal seeking directions not to extend to other cities the Supreme Court mandated ban on registration of vehicles beyond 2000 cc on the ground that it would have an adverse effect on the momentum of growth of the automobile industry.

Strictly enforce the direction to stop over 10-year old diesel vehicles from plying on the roads in the national capital, National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier ordered Delhi government which faced a barrage of searching questions on the alarming air pollution levels here. “Why are you not effectively stopping 10 years old diesel vehicles? Issue directions to all the concerned authorities to take off all diesel vehicles which are over 10 years old from the roads,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar had said.

You may also like to watch this video

Noting that diesel is the prime source of air pollution in Delhi, the tribunal had held that all diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old will not be permitted to ply in Delhi-NCR. On November 26, 2014, it had banned plying of all diesel or petrol vehicles which were more than 15 years old.