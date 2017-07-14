Monsoon in India: 6 weeks into rainy season, water level at 91 large reservoirs below 10-year average

States those who have less water storage than last year include: Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha,Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka,Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Six weeks into south-west monsoon season, average water level at country’s 91 large reservoirs remained below what it was a year ago and the average of last ten years, reflecting uneven distribution of rains. According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data released on Thursday, even as 6 reservoirs located in northern states have reported water levels at 34% of their holding capacities against 28% last year, overall water table in key reservoirs across the country have been at 23% of their capacities. A year back the average water table was 27% of capacities while 10 year average of water table is 28% of capacities.

Reservoirs in all other regions — east, west, central and southern India, water table has been reported below last year. “The overall storage position is less than the corresponding period of last year in the country as a whole but is less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period,” according to a CWC statement.

CWC has stated that states those who have better storage or water level than last year for corresponding period are: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Tripura, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh,Chhattisgarh and Telangana. States those who have less water storage than last year include: Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha,Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka,Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra has same water storage level compared to last year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cumulative rainfall received so far across the country has been 99% of the benchmark long period average (LPA).