Meghalaya government swearing-in highlights: Conrad Sangma takes oath as 12th Chief Minister

Meghalaya swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP) sworn-in as the new chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday with the oath ceremony set to take place in Shillong. Yesterday, Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad had invited Sangma to form the government as he has the support of 34 MLAs in the 60 member Assembly. BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah are likely to attend the event. Conrad Sangma (40) is the youngest son of former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma.

Meghalaya assembly election results threw up a fractured mandate. Congress emerged as the single largest party after winning 21 constituencies out the 59 but fell short of majority mark by 10 seats. Meanwhile, NPP bagged 19, and got support from United Democratic Party (UDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent. UDP, PDF, HSPDP and BJP have six, four, two and two seats respectively. Notably, Congress was in power in the state for the last 10 years. Polling in 59 assembly seats was held on February 27.

• Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said, “We clear on our agenda of good governance, many sectors need to be looked into. Real challenge and work starts today. We will work to take our state forward.”

• Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the Congress emerging the largest party, marginally ahead of the NPP, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Manipur.

• The event, apart from Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah, was attended by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chairman of the North East Democratic Alliance. This brought the 10-year rule of the Congress Party to an end in the state.

• NPP managed to win 19 seats in the recent Assembly election and Conrad K Sangma got the support of 34 MLAs, which included the NPP (19 seats), the BJP (2), the UDP (6), the PDF (4), the HSPDP (2) and an Independent.

• Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Chief Minister of Assam said they will walk together for the growth of the states. NDTV reported him as saying that now it is Congress Mukt bharat and therefore, there is no scope for the party now.

• Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and congratulated Conrad Sangma after he took oath as the 12th CM of Meghalaya. Singh wrote, “Congratulations and my best wishes to Shri Conrad Sangma on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. I am confident that he and his team of ministers will put the state back on a development track.”

Congratulations and my best wishes to Shri Conrad Sangma on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. I am confident that he and his team of ministers will put the state back on a development track. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 6, 2018

• After Congress failed to cobble up a coalition in the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday accused the BJP of “usurping” power in Meghalaya through proxy. He took to Twitter and wrote, “With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy. Like in Manipur & Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance.”

• Take a look at the visuals from oath-taking ceremony of Meghalaya CM elect Conrad Sangma. Council of Ministers being sworn-in at oath ceremony in Meghalaya’s Shillong

• Union Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Sangma. He said that there was a perception that only Congress party can survive in the north-east. But now that BJP has gained victory here that perception will change, Singh added.

• NPP’s Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM in Shillong.

• Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah have arrived for oath taking ceremony of Meghalaya CM elect Conrad Sangma and others in Shillong.

• The Outgoing Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma yesterday claimed that as the Congress government had set a new benchmark for development in the state, his successor Conrad K Sangma would have to shoulder a ‘tremendous’ responsibility. He had also wished the new chief minister and expressed his hope that the new administration would be able to come up to the people expectations of the people.

• The swearing-in of the ministers will begin at 10.30 am today. NPP president Conrad Sangma on Monday was invited by Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad to form the government in Meghalaya. “The governor has invited me to form the government as I have the numbers,” Sangma said.

• In the recent Assembly election that was held week, the NPP managed to win 19 seats and got the support of 15 more legislators. This included six from the United Democratic Party (UDP), four from People’s Democratic Party (PDP), two from BJP and one Independent legislator.

• The event is likely to witness the presence of BJP President Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Meghalaya today. They will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the National People’s Party (NPP)-led government in the state.

• Preparation is underway for oath taking ceremony of Meghalaya CM elect Conrad Sangma and others in Shillong. Take a look at the visuals.

• After meeting with Meghalaya governor Ganga Prasad, CM-elect Conrad Sangma saiid that they met the governor and submitted a letter of support from 34 MLAs — 19 of the NPP, six of the United Democratic Party (UDP), four of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), two each of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the BJP and an Independent.”