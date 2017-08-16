Massive diplomatic victory for Modi government, US designates Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation

It is a massive diplomatic victory for Narendra Modi led government! (Photo Modi-Trump from PTI and Syed from Reuters)

It is a massive diplomatic victory for Narendra Modi led government! In a major blow for terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, the US on Wednesday designated the Kashmiri militant outfit as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO). The big blow to the terror outfit came nearly two months after declaring the outfit’s Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist. The designation i.e. foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) slaps a series of American sanctions on the militant group; it came against the backdrop of upsurge in its terror activities in Kashmir in recent months.

According to the official statement released by the US State Department, “The Department of State has designated Hizbul Mujahideen—also known as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, also known as HM—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224. These designations seek to deny HM the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks. Among other consequences, all of HM’s property and interests in property subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.”

“Formed in 1989, HM is one of the largest and oldest militant groups operating in Kashmir. Hizbul Mujahideen is led by Specially Designated Global Terrorist Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin. Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014, explosives attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people,” the release added.