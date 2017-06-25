Kashmir attack: Two terrorists killed, three CRPF men injured in Pantha Chowk, Srinagar

Kashmir attack: Director General of Police SP Vaid said that both terrorists were holed up inside the school. (ANI)

Kashmir attack: Two terrorists were killed and three soldiers were injured in a gunfight that erupted yesterday after an attack on a CRPF patrol that left a trooper dead, IANS report said. Both terrorists were killed hours after they holed up in the Delhi Public School (DPS) complex in Srinagar. According to security personnel, bodies of two terrorists were found after forces conducted door to door searches. He said that the bodies of the two were found inside the room from where they had started firing.

Three soldiers, which included two officers were injured after the security forces launched assault against the terrorists in the school compound in Pantha Chowk area. All injured personnel are out of danger and have been shifted to a military hospital, the agancy report said further. Earlier, Director General of Police SP Vaid had said that both terrorists were holed up inside the school, whose students mostly come from elite Kashmiri families.

Terrorists had yesterday attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, killing one Sub-Inspector and injuring two troopers. Soon after, terrorists hid themselves in the school, which was closed by that time. Security forces immediately surrounded the school to prevent terrorists from escaping.

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

District Magistrate of Srinagar Farooq Ahmad Lone ordered imposition of restrictions yesterday on the Srinagar-Jammu highway between Ram Munshi Bagh and Sempora. The Restrictions were lifted after the gun battle was over, IANS said.

Earlier this month, security forces gunned down two terrorists n Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.