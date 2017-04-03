India Rankings 2017: Miranda House best college, JNU second-best University; 7 IITs among top 10

Loyola College in Chennai and Shri Ram College were the second and third-best colleges in India, said the survey of “general degree” colleges by the human resource development ministry.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday released India Rankings 2017 and Miranda College has been ranked as the number one college. Loyola College in Chennai and Shri Ram College were the second and third-best colleges in India, said the survey of “general degree” colleges by the human resource development ministry. This is the first time colleges have been ranked. Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science was ranked as the best University. Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University was ranked second among universities while Banaras Hindu University secured third position. Indian Institute of Technology-Madras was the top engineering school while Jamia Hamdard was judged the best pharmacy institute. The institutes were marked on 20 parameters under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that was launched last year. The criteria used to rank the institutions included teaching/learning resources, research, graduation outcomes (employability), outreach/ social and gender inclusivity and perception. The government said it emphasised on the quality of research and employer perception during the exercise.

Top colleges, #IndiaRankings2017

3 Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

2 Loyola College, Chennai

1 Miranda House, Delhi — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 3, 2017

Speaking at the release, the HRD Minister said that the regional diversity, gender equity, the inclusion of disadvantaged sections were among some of the specific parameters in the India Rankings 2017. Javadekar told the media that the India Rankings 2017 would be used to improve the educational institutions of the country. According to the HRD ministry, nearly 705 of the research output in the country came from these institutions, while the top 100 academic institutions of the country accounted for nearly 80% of the output.

