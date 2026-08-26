Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) has won a Rs 4,700 crore transmission project in Maharashtra to evacuate up to 4,500 MW of renewable and storage power.

The project will support the evacuation of renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra. It will also strengthen transmission infrastructure for the growing pumped storage ecosystem across Satara, Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Adani Energy Solutions’ Satara transmission project to support pumped storage

Adani Energy Solutions won the project through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process after emerging as the lowest bidder. The project, named “Network Expansion Scheme in Western Region to Cater to Pumped Storage Potential near Satara (up to 4500 MW) – Part A”, will be implemented through the special purpose vehicle Satara Power Transmission .

The company will complete the project within 36 months. It will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to Adani Energy Solutions’ portfolio.

Following the addition, Adani Energy Solutions’ cumulative transmission network will increase to 29,739 ckm, while its transformation capacity will rise to 1,43,425 MVA.

Satara project to connect renewable power with demand centres

The project includes setting up a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, a Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station, along with other associated infrastructure.

The transmission network will help evacuate renewable power and support the integration of pumped storage projects into the grid. Pumped storage plants can provide flexibility to the power system by storing electricity and supplying it when demand is high.

“Pumped storage projects are emerging as a critical enabler of India’s clean energy transition by providing the flexibility and reliability required to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the grid,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

“The Satara transmission project will create a vital transmission backbone that supports both renewable energy evacuation and energy storage deployment, strengthening power flows between Southern and Western India. AESL remains committed to building future-ready transmission infrastructure that enables renewable energy growth, enhances grid stability and supports India’s long-term decarbonisation goals,” Patel added.

Adani Energy Solutions’ transmission orderbook at Rs 85,000 crore

With the latest win, Adani Energy Solutions’ transmission orderbook has increased to around Rs 85,000 crore.

The company said the project will help connect renewable energy and storage resources with major industrial and urban demand centres.

India is targeting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030. Transmission infrastructure will play a key role in integrating new solar, wind and energy storage capacity into the national grid.

About Adani Green Solutions

Adani Green Solutions, is part of the Gautam Adani-led Adani group. The company operates across several areas of the energy sector, including power transmission, electricity distribution, smart metering and cooling solutions.

Adani Energy Solutions is India’s largest private-sector transmission company, with a cumulative transmission network of 29,739 circuit kilometres (ckm) and 1,43,425 MVA of transformation capacity.

Adani Green Solutions share price

The share price of Adani Energy Solutions gained nearly 2% in the intraday trading session following the new order win. The stock has increased 10.48% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, Adani Energy Solutions shares has gained 54.63%.