In Gujarat, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Sabarmati Ashram, to address IIM-A students

Candian PM Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien & Ella-Grace at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat today as part of his ongoing weeklong visit to the country in his bid to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. The Prime Minister, who arrived in India along with his wife and three children, today visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and will be speaking at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management in the city later in the day. Trudeau, who is in India for the first time after taking office as Prime Minister, will deliver a lecture at the institution making him the first foreign chief to address a B-School in India in recent years. Trudeau will speak on “Education and Investment Opportunities” before an audience of students at IIM-A.

On Sunday, Justin visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra and Mathura, while Mumbai and Amritsar are also on his itenary. His visit to Ahmedabad is the first by a Canadian prime minister.

Justin Trudeau arrived in India on Saturday. He was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup and Gajendra Singh, Minister of State for Agriculture. It is on Friday, February 23 when the Canadian PM will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of the main issues on agenda for discussion between the two state heads will be to increase trade, strengthen defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change energy and education.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien & Ella-Grace at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar.

On Tuesday, February 20, Justin Trudeau will be in Mumbai where he will participate in a series of business round-tables in a bid to promote trade, investment, and job creation. Given a sizable population of Indians, especially Sikhs, living in Canada, Justin Trudeau will also travel to Punjab and visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Less than 1.5 percent of Canada’s population is Sikhs.