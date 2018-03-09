Hyderabad woman duped on pretext of job, forcefully sent to Oman, separated from daughter; finally she is in India

Rahima was brought back to India after she managed to escape from her captivity in Oman.

In a shocking incident that came to light today where an Indian woman from Oman escaped the country to come back to India. Rahima who hails from Hyderabad India was sent to Dubai on the pretext of a job. Upon reaching the country with her daughter, she was forcefully sent to Oman and was separated from her daughter. Rahima thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and EAM Sushma Swaraj for the effort to bring back her to India.

While speaking to the media, Rahima said, "I am thankful to EAM Sushma Swaraj & Indian embassy for helping me get back but I request them to bring my daughter back. I don't know where she is."

Rahima explains her situation which cannot be termed less than barbaric. Rahima said that while she was kept in the country, she was not given any food was locked in a room. Brave Rahima said that she somehow managed to escape from her captivity and reached the Indian Embassy. She said that after a long prosses at the Embassy, she was sent back to India.

Rahima also mentioned that her daughter is still in middle-east. She said, “We were told there’s job there for me. When we reached there they made us sit in an office, took my daughter away & sent me to Oman.”

This is not the first time when an Indian woman trapped in foreign trapped was freed by the efforts of External Affairs Ministry. Last year, a woman named Gurbaksh Kaur, who was also with her daughter was stuck in Saudi Arabia. Kaur was jailed in the country over allegations of plotting to kill the family members she was working for. On November 4, she reached her home in Nawanshahr and thanked Union and state governments for securing her release. It was on October 30 when Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh brought the matter to the notice of External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj via a tweet. The tweet read: “This mother-daughter due from Nawanshahr are in trouble in Saudi Arabia. Request your urgent help”.