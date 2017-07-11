How witty retort by Sushma Swaraj husband Swaraj Kaushal floored the net on being asked about age, income

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj with husband Swaraj Kaushal. (Photo: Sushma Swaraj/Twitter)

All politicians have a different approach to interacting with people on social media. They are loved especially when their fun side is brought out in the open. One would agree that none of it would have been possible if it was not for Twitter. Over a period of time, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has become a household name with her commendable actions and work. She makes sure that she helps and replies to all the people who are in need of help and reaches out on her social media handle frequently to carry out this work. Swaraj also makes sure she gives a befitting reply to people who try to troll her. Morever, she shares this trait with her husband, Swaraj Kaushal who has been taking Twitter by storm with his witty replies.

A recent example will suffice to prove our point. Recently someone with the social media name ‘Name cannot be blank’ asked Swaraj about his wife’s salary. His reply was as hilarious as it was cutting. This is the question Swaraj was asked: “Sir sushma madame ki tankhwah kitni h.” To which, Governor Swaraj replied saying, “Dekho – Meri umar aur Madam ki tankhah nahin poochho. These are bad manners.” The conversation did not end here, Swaraj added, “Arre chanda lena ho to seedha maang lo. Tankhah kyon poochhte ho.”

Here are the tweets-

Sir sushma madame ki tankhwah kitni h — Name cannot be blank (@unj02209519) July 9, 2017

Dekho – Meri umar aur Madam ki tankhah nahin poochho. These are bad manners. http://t.co/p7wcxI622l — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 9, 2017

Arre chanda lena ho to seedha maang lo. Tankhah kyon poochhte ho. http://t.co/p7wcxI622l — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 9, 2017

Clearly impressed, Twitterati responded with a barrage of questions. A person asked, “Sir @governorswaraj , does such wit help in marriage arguments? Or would you advise against using wit there?” Governor Swaraj replied by giving out his married life secret and wrote, “Wisdom helps more than wit and silence more than arguments.” When a lady complimenting him by saying, “i wish my husband was as witty as you,” he replied by saying, “……..as if wives appreciate husband’s wit.”

Sir @governorswaraj , does such wit help in marriage arguments? Or would you advise against using wit there? — Jinay Mehta (@mjinayd) July 10, 2017

Wisdom helps more than wit and silence more than arguments. http://t.co/BmDtsdALmx — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 10, 2017

Hahhahahahhahah i wish my husband was as witty as you — चिडिया (@solitarybird90) July 9, 2017

……..as if wives appreciate husband’s wit. http://t.co/e7lH63hX34 — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 9, 2017

Swaraj Kaushal, at the age of 34, was designated as the Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court of India. And by 34, he had become India’s youngest ever Advocate General and at 37, he has the honor of being India’s youngest ever Governor of a State (Mizoram).