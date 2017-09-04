Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda Sirsa campus raided by police, huge weapons cache found; pics go viral

The photos of the weapons have gone viral on the internet. (ANI photos)

Since Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in rape cases of sadhvis, a number of violent incidents were reported from various parts of Haryana, Punjab and other states. Now, in a shocking incident, a huge cache of arms was recovered by police from Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. The photos of the weapons have gone viral on the internet. Earlier, on Sunday, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who was arrested in connection with the violence in Panchkula on August 25, allegedly hung himself in the toilet of the Ambala Central Jail. The deceased was identified as Ravinder (28), a resident of Sarsawa in Uttar Pradesh.

The Dera follower was arrested on August 25 in Panchkula where violence broke out after the conviction of the sect’s chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in rape cases, Ambala’s Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Jorwal said.

Ram Rahim was later sentenced to 20 years in prison by the special CBI court. After his arrest, Ravinder was lodged in the Ambala jail on judicial remand.

The security of Dera followers, who were arrested in connection with the violence in Panchkula on August 25 and lodged in the jail, has been tightened.