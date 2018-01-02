Fight Delhi air pollution with Rs 10 Nano filter; here’s how and where to buy ‘Nasofilter’

A nano-respiratory filter worth just Rs 10 has been designed to tackle deteriorating air quality in the national capital. (Representative photo: PTI)

A nano-respiratory filter worth just Rs 10 has been designed to tackle deteriorating air quality in the national capital. A product called ‘Nasofilter’ that costs Rs 10 is designed by Alumni, professors and students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, in collaboration with Nanoclean Global Private Ltd, reported the Indian Express. This nano-respiratory filter is meant to protect users from air pollutants, including PM 2.5 particles, and reduce risk of respiratory diseases. Nasofilter will be available for purchase from today. The product will initially be available online before it hits retail shops. People can buy these filters from the website – nasofilters.com from. In some time, these filters will be available on all recognised e-commerce websites, and finally in retail shops.

Nanoclean Global Private Ltd is the company which was incubated at IIT-Delhi to produce the filters. Prateek Sharma, who is the chief executive officer of the company explained how this filter works. He was quoted as saying that these filters stick to the user’s nasal orifice and restrict foreign particulate matter from entering the body. It is a use-and-throw biodegradable product, which is highly efficient in restricting particulate matter, and at the same time gives very little pressure drop, which makes it unique. Sharma added by saying that as the cost of the product is low, it can be used by the masses. He said the filters would keep away PM 10 particles 100 per cent, and PM 2.5 particles by 95 per cent. The filters can last up to 8-10 hours. “From tomorrow, the filters will be available on our website nasofilters.com. After a few days, we will make them available on all recognised e-commerce websites, and finally in retail shops. We hope to start physical sale in January. It would come in box of 10 nasofilters initially. Subsequently, we will also introduce a box of 30,” Sharma said.

Besides Sharma, the team comprises faculty members Manjeet Jassal and Ashwini K Agrawal, alumni Sanjeev Jain and Tushar Vyas, and a student, Jatin Kewlani. The initiative received the ‘Startup National Award’ 2017 by former President Pranab Mukherjee, and also made it to the South Korean government’s list of ‘Top 50 technical startups in the world’.