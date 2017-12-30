DGP bribed me to withdraw complaint, says Kunduli rape victim (Representational Image)

The Kunduli rape case took a dramatic turn today with the victim alleging that senior police officers, including DGP R P Sharma, tried to influence her to withdraw the case, a charge denied by the top officer. The 14-year-old girl, during an interaction with local TV reporters, claimed that the DGP had met her last month at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here, and offered her Rs 90,000 to sign a blank paper.

The teenager had last month attempted suicide by consuming nine iron tablets and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. She said torture and mental harassment by police officers forced her to take the extreme step.

The DGP, however, denied the allegations levelled against him and said he has never met or interacted with the victim.

The allegations are false, fabricated, malicious and motivated, a statement issued by the DGP’s office said here today.

The victim, a Class IX student, was allegedly gang raped by at least four men in combat uniform near Kunduli village in Koraput district on October 10.

A police case been registered in the incident and a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the state crime branch police is probing the matter. None of the accused have been identified or arrested yet.