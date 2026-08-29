Newly minted AI unicorn Sarvam is set to raise an undisclosed amount in its ongoing Series B funding from IndiGo Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of IndiGo Airlines announced on Friday. Earlier this month, the full-stack sovereign AI startup had secured $75 million from AI chipmaking giant Nvidia and Glade Brook Capital, signalling growing investor interest and adoption push from across sectors.

“Aviation is a powerful setting for enterprise AI because it combines millions of customer interactions with complex, time-sensitive operations. IndiGo brings the domain depth and scale needed to identify where AI can create real value. Together, we can develop systems that are useful in production and build a stronger template for enterprise AI in India,” Pratyush Kumar, co-founder of Sarvam, said in a statement.

The investment is an extension of a dynamic that already existed. IndiGo and Sarvam were working together to build AI applications to improve customer experience, streamline operational workflows and boost employee productivity levels. “The investment creates a long-term platform for accelerating AI-led innovation and operational excellence at IndiGo,” the statement noted.

“Artificial intelligence is fast becoming a foundational capability for the aviation industry, reshaping customer experience, workforce productivity and operational decision-making. Our partnership with Sarvam gives IndiGo access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, built in India, and tailored to the needs of the market,” said Neetan Chopra, chief digital and information officer, IndiGo.

At the inaugural edition of the Bengaluru-based startup’s flagship event Epoch, Kumar had unveiled plans to build a trillion-parameter AI model that specialises in coding, cybersecurity, simulation and scientific reasoning. The model, which will also be the biggest produced indigenously in the country, will be trained on a cluster of 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs.

The startup is racing to fulfil that promise within the next few months.

“That will be a very competitive model anywhere globally. We’ve got to build the best models in performance, cost and usability,” Hemant Mohapatra, a partner at VC firm Lightspeed, one of the firm’s earliest investors, said during an interview with Bloomberg on Friday. He also shared that AI model will be out in 2027.

This marks the most compute and resource-intensive phase of Sarvam’s roadmap with multiple funding rounds happening in quick succession.

In June, the startup had announced a $234 million funding led by IT major HCLTech alongside Bessemer Venture Partners, with continued backing from existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners. With the current investment from IndiGo Ventures, Sarvam will have raised a total funding of more than $350 million.

Kumar has also indicated previously that the firm would be open to government ownership.

Even as the AI firm readies itself to ambitiously compete with global AI firms like Anthropic and OpenAI, Kumar has said that the distance between Sarvam and the Bay Area-based frontier labs isn’t that wide. “The AI frontier gap is actually not as big as it looks. If we were to invest $10 billion today, we could reach the frontier by next year,” he said weeks ago during an Express Adda event.