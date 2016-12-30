Demonetisation ‘positive’ for society: Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind

“Demonetisation is a positive effort in the direction to free the society of black money and corruption,” the Governor said at the annual function of Bihar Chamber and Commerce here. (IE)

Stressing that every section of the society is affected by black money and corruption, Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind today said demonetisation is a “positive effort” to free the society of the ills.

“As a result of demonetisation, weaker section of the society would get relief while the financial and trade activities would get a boost through greater transparency the measure would bring in,” he said in his address as Chief Guest.

The governor stressed on branding of Bihar for industrial development of the state.

He appealed to the Chamber to present a “road map” to boost industries in Bihar to the government.

Kovind said that Bihar which primarily has an agriculture-based economy holds tremendous potential in the field of industries related to food processing.

Bihar Industries minister Jai Kumar Singh said that the government paid special attention to suggestions made by the leading trade and commerce body in drafting its “growth-oriented” Industrial policy.