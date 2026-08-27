Kumar Mangalam Birla’s recent defence of corporate India against the charge that it is reluctant to invest is timely. Companies, he argues, remain strongly bullish on India’s prospects; what is sometimes read as hesitation is really capital discipline. The distinction matters. The debate over the supposedly “missing” private capex cycle too often assumes that optimism must immediately produce new factories and large projects. Investment, however, is not an expression of confidence alone. It is a commercial decision based on demand, capacity utilisation, and returns. Corporate India learnt this painfully during the previous investment boom, when exuberant borrowing and poorly conceived projects left companies overleveraged, banks burdened with bad loans, and assets stranded for years.

Private capex is moving again, but the recovery needs closer examination. Much of the visible momentum comes from a few large, deep-pocketed conglomerates capable of making long-horizon bets across renewables, digital infrastructure, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. That confidence is real, but it is very different from thousands of mid-sized companies independently deciding to invest in India’s future. Beyond the biggest groups, private investment remains patchier. Smaller firms face uneven domestic demand, cheap imports, commodity-price volatility, high financing costs, and geopolitical uncertainty. The capex numbers, therefore, cannot yet establish whether India Inc as a whole has rediscovered its risk appetite or whether a handful of conglomerates are making the biggest bets they can afford while others keep watching. Concentrated confidence is also more fragile than broad-based investment rooted in demand across industries and regions.

The government should therefore resist treating caution as a problem that can be solved through exhortation. Its task is to make investment rational, not cajole companies into undertaking it. Stable trade policy is essential: businesses cannot build capacity when tariffs change abruptly or unfairly priced imports undercut domestic producers. Competitive logistics, reliable power, faster land and environmental approvals, predictable taxation, and consistent regulation would reduce project costs and uncertainty. The cost of capital matters too, particularly for mid-sized firms without access to the cheapest domestic and global funding. Deeper bond markets, quicker dispute resolution, and fewer financing frictions are essential if the capex revival is to extend beyond corporate India’s top tier. Stronger domestic demand is equally important. Public capex has created valuable infrastructure and supported activity, but it cannot indefinitely substitute for broad-based consumption and private investment. Production-linked incentives have delivered results in areas such as mobile phones, but they must build competitive supplier ecosystems rather than permanent dependence on state support.

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Yet Birla’s argument also places an obligation on corporate India. Capital discipline cannot become a respectable euphemism for excessive risk aversion. Companies cannot wait for capacity utilisation to reach its limit, demand to become certain, and every policy risk to disappear. By then, the opportunity may have passed. With leverage lower, cash flows stronger, and the banking system capable of funding sound projects, businesses have room to invest ahead of demand where India possesses durable advantages — in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, speciality chemicals, electronics, defence, food processing, and digital infrastructure. Large companies must also draw smaller suppliers into these investment networks, diffusing technology, orders, and confidence through the economy. The true measure of a capex revival is not the value of projects announced, but how widely productive capacity, jobs, technology, and exports are created. India needs neither reckless expansion nor permanent caution. It needs capital deployed broadly, productively, and with care.