Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking case by Patiala Court, sentenced to 2-years in prison

the quantum of punishment will be announced later.

Popular singer Daler Mehendi has been convicted in the 2003 human trafficking case by Patiala Court. The singer was taken into police custody from Punjab after he was found guilty in the case. He was sentenced to two years in prison by the court. The actor was accused of sending people abroad and has been reportedly found guilty of dropping off 3 girls in San Francisco. Apart from Daler, his brother, Shamsher Singh too was accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty ‘passage money’.

