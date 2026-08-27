Danish firms are eyeing a greater role in India’s naval shipbuilding and maritime security ecosystem, as New Delhi steps up investments in naval capabilities and Denmark looks to expand cooperation in shipbuilding, naval systems and maritime technology.

“Security and defence, including on the naval side, will form a more integral part of the partnership,” Denmark’s Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen said during an interaction with reporters. The two countries recently held their first maritime security dialogue in Copenhagen, involving representatives from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Navy and Denmark’s defence establishment.

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Danish companies are already supplying equipment to the Indian Navy. Kristensen said Denmark has strong capabilities in radar and other naval systems, with Terma accounting for around 60% of India’s coastal warning radars. The opportunity could widen as India expands its naval capabilities and the two sides move cooperation into more “trust-based” areas.

A Denmark-India feasibility study is also examining opportunities in naval and commercial shipbuilding, while Denmark is looking to facilitate engagement between its defence companies and Indian naval stakeholders.

Kristensen said Denmark’s experience with modular naval vessels and the greater use of civilian or dual-use components could also be relevant for India. Using more civilian components in naval vessels can bring costs down because of economies of scale and make spare parts easier to source, he said.

The ambassador pointed to Denmark’s modular approach to frigates, where equipment can be changed depending on the vessel’s requirements. “This kind of modular thinking brings down the cost and gives more functionality to the navy,” he said.

The naval push comes alongside growing commercial shipbuilding cooperation. Danish shipowners have already commissioned around 10 vessels in India, totalling about 40,000 tonnes, and more orders are expected as companies look to diversify away from the highly concentrated East Asian shipbuilding market.

“Geopolitical uncertainties, you cannot put all your eggs in one basket,” Kristensen said, adding that Danish companies were prepared to pay a premium for the first ships built in India even if they cost more than vessels from China or South Korea.

He said India’s advantage is its scale. Shipbuilding is likely to begin with smaller vessels such as coasters and progressively move towards larger ocean-going ships as the supplier base and skills develop.

Denmark also sees opportunities for its maritime technology companies in engines, pumps, propulsion, marine coatings, electrical systems and energy-efficiency solutions, many of which already have a presence in India.

Kristensen said India should use the expansion to “leapfrog” traditional shipbuilding and focus on future vessels powered by methanol, ammonia and other cleaner fuels, rather than simply replicating existing Chinese and Korean manufacturing models.